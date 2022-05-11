Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in April

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YAMCY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 27,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,940. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

