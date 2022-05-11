Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in April

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YAMCY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 27,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,940. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Yamaha (Get Rating)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.