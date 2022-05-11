XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. XPO Logistics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after buying an additional 49,970 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 81,897 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.