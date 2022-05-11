XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.71.

XPO stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

