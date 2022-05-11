XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $20.27

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $21.73. XPeng shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 118,848 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,375,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,104 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

