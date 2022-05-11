XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Craig Hallum

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.37% from the stock’s previous close.

XPEL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. XPEL has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 2.03.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $1,083,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $965,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,030. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after buying an additional 502,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,810,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 195,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.