XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001140 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000116 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.