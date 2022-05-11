XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of XFLT stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $9.85.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (Get Rating)
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
