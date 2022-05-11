Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.65. 5,819,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,096. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.96.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 647.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,979 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

