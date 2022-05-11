WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.05

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 1889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

