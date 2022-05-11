WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.56

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.56 and last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 3325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.78) to GBX 1,330 ($16.40) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.61) to GBX 1,230 ($15.16) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $787.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 92,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WPP by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in WPP by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in WPP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

