WOWswap (WOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00008216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $65,680.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00554195 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,355.17 or 2.05439167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.82 or 0.07137249 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

