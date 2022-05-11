Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $182.35

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $182.35 and last traded at $182.37, with a volume of 11239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.46.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.26 and its 200-day moving average is $249.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after acquiring an additional 791,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Workday by 23,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

