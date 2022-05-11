Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPUH opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

