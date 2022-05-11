Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $579,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 1,030,149 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 21.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 730,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 129,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,538,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 42,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.