Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 33,357 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,357 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $215,546. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

