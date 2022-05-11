Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $272,000.

FLNC stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

