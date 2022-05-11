Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,706 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $2,493,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
UMPQ stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $22.06.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
