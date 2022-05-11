Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,573 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 40,745 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 1,096,797 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $13,666,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,140,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,024,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,254,632 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

IHRT opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

