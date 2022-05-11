WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 910,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 574,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCLD. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,348,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 766.9% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 100,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 88,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.