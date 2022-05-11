Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 443,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

