WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.79 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of CP opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

