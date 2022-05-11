WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Washington Federal worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 143.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 162,416 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,390,000 after buying an additional 135,889 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 128,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 217.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 93,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAFD stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

