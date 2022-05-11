WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

NYSE LSI opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.58 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average of $136.52. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.