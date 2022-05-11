WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,456,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

