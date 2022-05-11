WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $47,888,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after buying an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.72.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

