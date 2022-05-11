WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.