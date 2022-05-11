WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in American Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE AFG opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $8.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

