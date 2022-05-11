WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average of $135.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

