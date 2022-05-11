WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 14,591 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 209.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.15. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.