Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.47

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.47 and last traded at $81.74, with a volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.72.

Get Wingstop alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.