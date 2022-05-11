Wing One Day Volume Hits $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00560385 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,932.36 or 2.00319471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,152.48 or 0.07194519 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

