WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,895 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

WSC stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.93. 4,147,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

