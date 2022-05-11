William Blair Weighs in on Envista Holdings Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Envista in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 21.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the first quarter worth about $2,530,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Envista by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

