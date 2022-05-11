William Blair Lowers Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Market Perform

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWCH. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Switch stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.00 and a beta of 0.71. Switch has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 580,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,057 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 230,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 170,892 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

