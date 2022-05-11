Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WSR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. 16,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,450. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $569.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSR. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.