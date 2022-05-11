Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 3rd

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

WPM opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,214,000 after buying an additional 54,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 64,903 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

