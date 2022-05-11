Wharton Business Group LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. 27,284,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $279.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

