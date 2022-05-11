Wharton Business Group LLC Takes $283,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

IVW traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. 4,862,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,045. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

