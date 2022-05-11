Wharton Business Group LLC Takes $19.38 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHF traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $257.68. 146,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.40 and a 200-day moving average of $276.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $249.40 and a 52 week high of $297.30.

