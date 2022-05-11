Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Swmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 314,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 259,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,987,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

