Wharton Business Group LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

