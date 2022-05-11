Wharton Business Group LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.01. 3,507,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.37. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.22 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.