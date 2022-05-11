Wharton Business Group LLC Invests $322,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 434,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2,223.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after buying an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 163,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 562.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

