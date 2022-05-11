Wharton Business Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,382 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after buying an additional 135,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 322.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 62,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

SPGP stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.