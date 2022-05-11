Wharton Business Group LLC Has $85.53 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 5.3% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $85,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.09. 2,976,910 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.