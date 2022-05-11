Wharton Business Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,305 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. 34,746,104 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

