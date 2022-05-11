Wharton Business Group LLC Buys Shares of 559,070 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 559,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,260,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 162,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 233,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,253,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,381. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

