Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. 1,171,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 3.29. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,779,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 555,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,537,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after buying an additional 422,993 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.