Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.36. 5,485,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.