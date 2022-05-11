Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 29,075.0% in April

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 29,075.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,480. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

